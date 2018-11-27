Photographer of the Day: Plane Sight Images

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Plane Sight Images

Photo: “Untitled”

Beauty is ageless. The serenity of the woman in “Untitled” is heartwarming. Her casual pose in an ancient church in France shows someone who is at peace, comfortable being herself. The painterly quality of this photograph is enticing. Well done, Plane Sight Images!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.