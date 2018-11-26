Save big on Luminar and Aurora HDR

See all the Cyber Monday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Now’s the perfect chance to get some great Skylum software at a discounted price. Skylum is offering sales on both Luminar and Aurora HDR products. Deals are available through Nov. 28, 2018.

Luminar 2018

Luminar is a great all-in-one editing tool, offering RAW processing filters like you’re used to, but also tools like Accent AI Filter, AI Sky Enhancer, Foliage Enhancer, Sunrays and more.

New users can purchase Luminar 2018 for just $49 through Photofocus, while current users of Luminar 2017 can upgrade for $39. Click here to purchase today! A special Black Friday Creative Collection of bonuses will also be included for free:

1 year of FREE SmugMug Portfolio plan ($180)

119 Dramatic & Romantic Sky Overlays ($29)

20% off COOPH photography apparel and accessories

3-month Pro membership to Viewbug ($42)

2-month Pro membership to KelbyOne ($40)

Choice of ANY RockyNook e-book ($40)

Daniel Kordan: Awesome Landscapes tutorial ($29)

Manfrotto & Gitzo: $20 gift card on any $120 purchase ($20)

Luminar 2018 users will be upgraded to Luminar 3 for free, which is slated for release in December. This includes the new digital asset manager (DAM).

Aurora HDR 2019

Aurora HDR 2019 is a revolutionary HDR processing software, allowing you to work with both bracketed and single images. New users can purchase Aurora HDR 2019 for $89 through Photofocus. Aurora HDR 2018 users can upgrade for $49. A year of FREE SmugMug Portfolio plan ($180) and three months of a Stuck in Customs Passport membership ($30) will be included. Click here to get started.

Save with bundle savings on both Luminar and Aurora

In addition to the deals above, Skylum is offering $49 off a Luminar + Aurora HDR Bundle Black Friday Offer for $119 (originally $168).