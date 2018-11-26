Quick Tip: Try fog in a can

Using a fog machine indoors — especially in a small, unvented room — can be challenging. On your next shoot, try Atmosphere Aerosol, a.k.a. Fog in a Can. Atmosphere Aerosol looks like hairspray, but without the choking fumes. It enables photographers to add fog or haze during a shoot. It’s a safe, non-toxic, clear spray that won’t stain gowns, suits, uniforms or garments.

