Photography Marketing: Gift ideas to boost your business and marketing

With Cyber Monday officially here, now’s a great time to take advantage of some deals to help your photography business grow. Below are a few of my favorite tools for photographers, and some of them have some great Cyber Monday savings!

Now’s the time to finally invest in that customer relations management tool (CRM), much-dreaded accounting system or legal tools that you need to push your business ahead into 2019.

Be sure to check out all of our holiday deals and ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide.

Studio Ninja

My choice for workflow and client management, Studio Ninja is a great CRM that keeps your business organized. It’s got features like lead and job management, payment management, automation and more. It’ll even hook up into your QuickBooks and ShootProof accounts! It’s really helped me make my business workflow better, not to mention more organized and automated.

Studio Ninja is offering 50% off for the first 12 months for new users, with the coupon code YGAP2018. Visit studioninja.co to learn more and start your free trial!

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning is great because, while it has a ton of courses taught by Photofocus authors, there’s also a plethora of information on how to run your business and marketing. You get access to over 13,000 expert-led courses, as well as personalized recommendations and exercise files. Start your free trial today, and then pay $24.99/month when you sign up for the Annual plan.

ShootProof

I use ShootProof to deliver galleries to my clients. It allows for password-protected galleries, online proofing, customizable branding and even has commerce options. Before I used ShootProof, I used SmugMug (which is a great solution, too). But ShootProof is cheaper and, in my opinion, easier to use for both you and your client. Get 40% off your first year, or 40% off when you upgrade to a higher plan. Learn more and sign up at shootproof.com.

Squaremuse

Squaremuse offers custom design templates that you can easily apply to your Squarespace site. Available until the end of November, Squaremuse is offering $70 off its New Designs Collection with the promo code BLACKMUSE, and $90 off its Classic Designs Collection with the promo code SWEETMUSE.

The company also has a few other Black Friday package deals going on, so be sure to check out more at squaremuse.com.

Mark Rossetto Coaching

Mark is a wonderful teacher and explains the world of photography businesses extremely well. Check out our podcast with him to get a feel of what he teaches. He offers several different 1-on-1 classes, but you can get started for free with his eight-part video series on “How to build a successful photography business.” Sign up on his website, markrossetto.com.

QuickBooks Online Simple Start

QuickBooks is the industry leader when it comes to accounting software. And while you might think QuickBooks is expensive, they offer some great starter plans that you can take advantage of as a small business. I personally subscribe to QuickBooks Online Simple Start, for $10/month, which connects to my Studio Ninja platform. This keeps track of not only my invoices but also my expenses for my checking and credit card account. Get started at quickbooks.intuit.com.

The Law Tog

I by no means am a lawyer or have any ounce of law background. That’s why The Law Tog is so handy. It offers business tools, contracts, legal guides and more, and it’s actually produced by a real attorney! Use the coupon code thanks18 to save 15% off through Cyber Monday.

Professional Photographers of America

I’ve been a PPA member for a couple years now, primarily for business and gear insurance purposes. But PPA offers much, much more than just insurance. It’s a great forum to come to for help with copyright and other challenges that photographers face. You can also take advantage of free webinars, photo competitions and more. Check it out at ppa.com.

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
