Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Tiberio Frascari
Photo: “Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milano, Italy”
Imagine a shopping mall designed in 1861, and completed in 1877! This one is replete with vaulted glass ceilings and spanning two streets! The attention to detail in both the crafting of the building as well as the photograph earns the Photographer of the day!
