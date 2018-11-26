Great Cyber Monday deals for photographers

Cyber Monday is officially here, and what once was Black Friday’s little cousin has blossomed into a shopping extravaganza all of its own. Below are some of our favorite deals. Hurry, these deals won’t last long! To check out more Cyber Monday savings, visit our friends at B&H.

Keep track of all of our favorite products and deals in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Photofocus Exclusive: Perfectly Clear flash sale

For four hours only, get Perfectly Clear Complete for just $69. And if you want to get an even better deal, you can get the Power Pack Addons Bundle for just $99! Hurry — this deal is just for Photofocus readers and expires at 10 a.m. PST TODAY!

Sigma lens savings

For Cyber Monday only, B&H is offering a $320 instant rebate on the Sigma 70-200mm EX DG APO OS HSM for Canon and Nikon. Originally $1399, this lens is now available for $1079.

V-Flat World

V-Flat World, makers of the portable V-Flat, is offering a $20 discount when you sign up for its e-mail newsletter. Click here to learn more about its products and to sign up! Offer available through Cyber Monday.

Viewbug

Viewbug is continuing its holiday special through Dec. 1, 2018, offering 55% off plus over $500 in freebies when you sign up for a Pro+ membership. Check it out today!

DAM Useful Cyber Monday deals

DAMUseful.com is offering 20 to 33% off of its publications, including The DAM Book 3.0, which is available for $39.95 (originally $59.95).

Written by Peter Krogh, The Dam Book 3.0 delivers a detailed and unified approach to help you create order from the chaos of your existing image collection, maximize the value and utility of your visual media library and build a resilient archive that can withstand multiple treats.

Visit damuseful.com to order your copy and see more deals.

Lume Cube

Lume Cube is offering 20% off sitewide, and up to 40% off on some of its most popular lighting kits, plus free shipping. Visit lumecube.com to learn more! Available for a limited time only.

Creative Lighting Bundle with every gel and diffuser – Originally $256.98, now $149.98

Professional Creators Bundle (two pack) – Originally $299.99, now $239.99

Light-House Master Pack Bundle – Originally $149.99, now $89.99

Videographers Bundle – Originally $214.99, now $128.97

Ultimate Vloggers Lighting Bundle – Originally $309.99, now $247.99

Photo/Video Lighting Bundle (with diffusion) – Originally $149.99, now $104.99

Ultimate GoPro Lovers Bundle – Originally $229.99, now $179.99

Outdoor/Lifestyle Accessory Bundle – Originally $92.99, now $55.99

Four Pack + Diffusion Black Friday Bundle – Originally $499.98, now $329.99

Lume Cube LED Light (four pack) – Originally $299.99, now $239.99

Skylum

Skylum is continuing its holiday deals through Nov. 28, 2018. The company is offering a Luminar + Aurora HDR Bundle Black Friday offer for $119 (originally $168).

New users can also purchase Luminar 2018 for $49 through Photofocus, or $39 if you’re a Luminar 2017 user. For Aurora HDR 2019, new users can purchase for $89 through Photofocus, or $49 if you’re an Aurora HDR 2018 user.

Finally, Photolemur 3 is offering 83% off its software, as well as a FREE Picaboo photo book. Learn more at photolemur.com.

Adobe

Adobe is continuing its 25% off for its All Apps Creative Cloud plan, originally $52.99/month, now $39.99/month. The company is also offering 33% off a combo pack of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements through Nov. 27, 2018. Originally $149.99, now $99.99.

Drobo

Drobo is offering its 5C 5-Bay USB 3.0 Type-C Enclosure for $299 through Nov. 29, 2018. Originally $344, the 5C features five drive bays, a built-in SSD, rechargeable battery and more.

Platypod

Platypod is offering a holiday package, a value of $138, available for $109. Today only. Includes The Platypod Ultra with the Benro IN00 Ball Head. When you purchase, you’ll get a free Multi Accessory Kit, worth $29. This includes a spigot adapter, non-slip pad, aluminum riser, strap and microfiber bag. Learn more at platypod.com.

LayerCake

The best Photoshop plugin Black Friday deal ever! Get 10 Photoshop plugins for $99; over 90% off. Choose from 60 plugins and software packages, including 1-Click Reflections, Change Seasons, 1-Click Birds & Rainbows and much more. Learn more at layercakeelements.net. Offer valid through Nov. 27.

Datacolor

Datacolor is offering up to $100 off through Nov. 27, 2018. Included is the Spyder5 PRO ($50 off; now $99.99) and Spyder5 ELITE ($100 off; now $149.99). Learn more at datacolor.com.

Vanguard

Vanguard is continuing its Black Friday savings on messenger bags and tripods, available through the end of Cyber Monday:

Messenger Bags

Alta Rise 28 – $50 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Alta Rise 33 – $50 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Alta Rise 38 – $30 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Tripods

Spider Holster

Spider Holster is continuing its Black Friday savings, offering 25% off its camera-carrying equipment when you use the coupon code SPIDERBF25. Savings run through Nov. 26, 2018. Learn more at spiderholster.com.

The Portrait Masters

The Portrait Masters is continuing its discounts through Nov. 28, 2018, offering significant discounts on their classes. See all of The Portrait Masters’ offerings, including additional classes on sale, at theportraitmasters.com.