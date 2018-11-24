Weekly Wrap-Up: November 18-24, 2018

Welcome to a brand new feature — the Weekly Wrap-Up — a compendium of some of the articles published this week on Photofocus. This week, we got you ready for the holidays with plenty of Black Friday deals as well as our favorite gifts for photographers in our Holiday Gift Guide. Still looking for some savings and ideas? Check it out!

Traveling with non-photographers - Whether you’re a serious hobbyist, semi-pro or pro, traveling and going on outings is part of our lives with our friends and loved ones. As a photographer, this can sometimes hinder our efforts to getting the shots we want while we are out but it doesn’t have to. Here are some things you can do…

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $250 - Black Friday Specials from B&H. Click this link to go shopping! With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $250.…

Creative lighting with Lume Cubes - Now that my Lume Cube Photographer’s Pack was unboxed, it was time for me to go in the field and give it a try! I got out from my comfort zone as I wanted to force myself to work in a different way than I was used to. What did I end up photographing and how…

Portrait Tips: Holiday portraits - Holy cow, it’s the holidays. Yeah, crept right up on me. With family and friends getting together, you could have a golden opportunity to make terrific portraits. If you don’t blow it. Another picture…? The problem is that these people know you are crazy about making portraits and they’ve suffered you for years — or…

Modifying light with versatile, extremely portable v-flats - A set of v-flats is one of the most versatile — but not often talked about — light modifiers a photographer can have in their studio or home studio. Usually constructed of foam core, v-flats can be used to block light (known as flagging), to bounce or absorb light, or as a background. Most studio…