Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Understanding and creating Aurora HDR 2019 Looks

0

Think of Aurora’s Looks like a recipe you would find in a cookbook. You follow the instructions describing how to combine ingredients, prepare the food and then cook it to make a meal. Along the way, you learned how each ingredient affected the flavor. You experiment by adding or removing ingredients and now the recipe has become your own. Sounds delicious right? Well, instead of a cooking lesson, that’s the concept behind understanding and create Aurora HDR Looks.

What are Aurora HDR Looks

Aurora HDR Looks are made up filters whose settings have been adjusted to get a particular effect. They can also include textures, LUTs, blending modes, and opacity changes made to a filter or a layer. Aurora includes an extensive collection of one-click Looks created by professional photographers from around the world. You can start with any one of these, make changes to it and then save it as your own.

Applying an Aurora HDR Look

Applying an Aurora HDR Look is simple.

  1. Clicking the Aurora HDR Looks Panel button on the Top Toolbar will toggle displaying or hiding the Aurora HDR Looks panel.
  2. Click collections to view different sets of Looks that are available. Examine the looks by exploring their thumbnails at the bottom of the page. Each Look offers a live preview of how the image will appear with the Look applied.
  3. Apply a Look by clicking on its thumbnail. To adjust the intensity of the effect, use the Amount slider to lower the opacity of the adjustment.

Creating your own Aurora HDR Look

If you find yourself making the same changes when editing images, it’s time to create your own Aurora HDR Look.

  1. Start by selecting an Aurora HDR Look as a base. Customize the Look by simply making adjustments to the filters to get the effect that you want. Notice the Filter titles are in gold. This tells that changes have been applied to that filter.
  2. When you are ready, choose the ‘Save Filters as Aurora HDR Look..’ from the bottom right corner of the window
  3. Any custom Aurora HDR Look you create can be found in the User Aurora HDR Looks collection.

Now you have a better understanding of Aurora HDR Looks and how to create them. If you have further questions, please leave a comment below for me or other Photofocus authors. We’ll do our best to answer questions in a timely manner. You can also search Photofocus for other articles, videos or tutorials on Aurora HDR 2019. Click this link to purchase Aurora HDR 2019. This offer includes a bundle of training videos, a set of really useful Looks and LUT’s too.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Skylum Software Tags: aurora HDR looks Skylum tutorial

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts