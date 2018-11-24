The Black Friday deals continue! Below are a few more deals we found for photographers. To check out more Black Friday savings, visit our friends at B&H.
See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!
The DAM Book 3.0
Written by Peter Krogh, The Dam Book 3.0 delivers a detailed and unified approach to help you create order from the chaos of your existing image collection, maximize the value and utility of your visual media library and build a resilient archive that can withstand multiple treats. The DAM Book 3.0 is available for a $20 savings — that’s 33% off the list price — through Cyber Monday. Visit damuseful.com to order your copy and see more deals.
DxO Labs
DxO Labs is offering 50% off all products in its online store through Sunday, Nov. 25. This includes:
- DxO PhotoLab 2
- Nik Collection 2018 by DxO
- DxO FilmPack 5
- DxO ViewPoint 3
ProGrade Digital
Through Cyber Monday, ProGrade Digital is offering deals on several of its memory cards, including microSD, CompactFlash, SD and CFast 2.0. To see all the deals, visit B&H.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Some more Black Friday specials for photographers - November 24, 2018
- Save 83% on Photolemur 3 - November 24, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: slingblade_2004 - November 23, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.