Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Some more Black Friday specials for photographers

0

The Black Friday deals continue! Below are a few more deals we found for photographers. To check out more Black Friday savings, visit our friends at B&H.

See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

The DAM Book 3.0

Written by Peter Krogh, The Dam Book 3.0 delivers a detailed and unified approach to help you create order from the chaos of your existing image collection, maximize the value and utility of your visual media library and build a resilient archive that can withstand multiple treats. The DAM Book 3.0 is available for a $20 savings — that’s 33% off the list price — through Cyber Monday. Visit damuseful.com to order your copy and see more deals.

DxO Labs

DxO Labs is offering 50% off all products in its online store through Sunday, Nov. 25. This includes:

  • DxO PhotoLab 2
  • Nik Collection 2018 by DxO
  • DxO FilmPack 5
  • DxO ViewPoint 3

Visit dxo.com to learn more.

ProGrade Digital

Through Cyber Monday, ProGrade Digital is offering deals on several of its memory cards, including microSD, CompactFlash, SD and CFast 2.0. To see all the deals, visit B&H.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: Black Friday gift guide 18 Holidays shopping

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts