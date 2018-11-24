Holiday gift guide for photographers & those who love them

Editor’s note: Scott Bourne’s gift guides are a holiday tradition since he founded Photofocus 20 years ago. Here’s his 2018 list.

Holiday gift guide

It’s a tradition — holiday gift guides. Why do I write them? Because I know lots of families suffer having a shutterbug or two and often want to know what kinds of gifts would make the average photographer a happy camper. So here’s my take on the latest and greatest gifts for any photographer. These items are all items I actually own and use and for that reason, I can highly and happily recommend them.

These ultra-fast SSD drives from SanDisk provide users with storage from 250GB to 2 TB for their creative content work as well as a 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 2. USB 3.1 delivers read speeds of up to 550 MB/s. Additionally, this SSD is IP-55 rated and features resistance against water, dust, and shock. It can withstand a water flow of up to 30 kPA for 3 minutes, 1500 g’s of shock, and 5 gRMS of vibration @ 10-2000 Hz. It can also withstand drops of up to 6.5′ on a concrete floor and temperature extremes as well. It’s operating temperatures range from 32ºF to 113°F and storage temperatures from -4ºF to 158°F.

In other words, it’s nearly indestructible and it’s very, very fast. It’s also so tiny that it fits in the smallest camera bag you can find making it easy to bring lots of storage along to back up your digital files.

Flickr Pro is better than ever. And it’s a great way for photographers to show and share their work. Now that SmugMug owns Flickr there’s reason to think this will become the photography social media and sharing site we’ve all been waiting for. Now For only $49.99 per year, get unlimited storage, ad-free browsing, advanced stats, an unmatched community, new 5K photo display option, increased promotion, premier support, partner discounts and longer videos. It’s a bargain at this price and something all photographers will happily use.

For under $8 you can guarantee to make a photographer happy with this multi-tool. It is valuable as a carabiner, a 4mm hex key and a key that releases heads which use a coin slot — it even has a bottle opener and I can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t love it. I have been in many situations where I didn’t have a handy hex wrench to remove a plate from a camera or lens and now I don’t have to ever worry about that again.

As far as I am concerned, this is one of the most valuable photographic accessories ever invented. It often takes the place of a tripod and is in many ways, superior. Oh yeah, it fits in a shirt pocket. A Platypod is a sturdy, aluminum platform that has a weight carrying capacity of 100 pounds. It’s designed for mirrorless or mid-sized cameras. The compact and portable Ultra has a 3/8″-16 male stud for any type of tripod head. Five 3/8″-16 threaded holes can have four stainless-steel spiked feet screwed through the top in any combination to accommodate uneven terrain. Threading through the bottom of the platform utilizes the rubber feet on the opposite side of the spiked feet. I know the guy who invented this product and I can tell you he is smart, passionate and committed to helping photographers. This one is a no-brainer.

This little scanner is a lot of fun. You can scan 35mm, 126, 11, Super 8 and 8mm film at 14mp Optical – 22mp interpolated!

Setup is easy and the scans are fast. You can save images to an SD card and play them or copy them anywhere. While the quality of the scan is not up to par with more expensive, professional units, for the money it surpasses my expectations.

There’s no software to load and you can even attach the device to any screen with an HDMI port and view your scans blown up to the size of your monitor or flatscreen.

In addition, it can scan 4×6 prints for sharing on social media. This is the perfect holiday gift.

Conclusion

There are lots of gadgets and gizmos available to make photographers’ lives easier. This group contains surefire gifts I’ve used. I hope they make the photographer in your life happy.

I wish you all a happy holiday.