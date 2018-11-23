The InFocus Interview Show with Unmesh Dinda | Photofocus Podcast November 23, 2018

Infocus Interview Show with Unmesh Dinda | Photofocus Podcast November 23, 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Photo editing guru Unmesh Dinda shares his insight on how to become more efficient at photo editing. Topics: Concepts and theories on photo editing How he prepares for tutorials How he uses Skylum’s Luminar in his workflow Visit PiXimperfect for photo editing tutorials We like to hear from you!

