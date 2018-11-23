Special Black Friday deals for Perfectly Clear

See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Perfectly Clear is offering some great deals through Nov. 27, for both current and new customers. Perfectly Clear is a great app that allows you to fine-tooth some of your editing. It’s perfect for portraiture, helping to sharpen faces, reduce shine and blemishes, plus much more. While it can be run as a standalone app, it also comes with plug-ins for both Lightroom and Photoshop, making it easy to go back and forth between apps.

If you don’t already have Perfectly Clear, you can purchase Perfectly Clear Complete for $79, or get the Power Pack Addons Bundle included for $129. Learn more at perfectlyclearcomplete.com.

Current users can take advantage of 20% off all presets, looks and addons. You can also get the Perfectly Clear Power Pack, which includes every preset, for just $49. Get started at athentech.com.

Finally, you can also get Perfectly Clear Essentials, on sale for $39.

Hurry — deals end Nov. 27.