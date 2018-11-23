Category: Food
Photographer: slingblade_2004
Photo: “Thanksgiving Table”
When I think of Thanksgiving, I get all warm inside. The turkey, stuffing, cranberries…it’s an amazing feast! This photo by slingblade_2004 captures the holiday beautifully and shows the communal table in its glory. The color here is spot-on with the fall season. And everything is almost too perfect to eat!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: slingblade_2004 - November 23, 2018
- Special Black Friday deals for Perfectly Clear - November 23, 2018
- Even more Black Friday specials for photographers - November 23, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.