Even more Black Friday specials for photographers

Black Friday is officially here! We already previewed a few deals that have started, and below are a bunch more deals to get your shopping holiday started. To check out more Black Friday savings, visit our friends at B&H.

See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

V-Flat World

V-Flat World, makers of the portable V-Flat, is offering a $20 discount when you sign up for its e-mail newsletter. Click here to learn more about its products and to sign up! Offer available through Cyber Monday.

Vanguard

Vanguard is having a sale on some of its best bags and tripods through Cyber Monday. Discounts available through vanguardworld.us and third-party retailers.

Messenger Bags

Alta Rise 28 – $50 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Alta Rise 33 – $50 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Alta Rise 38 – $30 instant rebate through Cyber Monday

Tripods

Spider Holster

Spider Holster is having its biggest sale of the year, offering 25% off its camera carrying equipment. To learn more, visit spiderholster.com and use the coupon code SPIDERBF25. Savings run Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, 2018.

NEW V2 SpiderPro Camera Holster – The patented ball-joint system gives your camera just enough freedom of movement so it’s not rigidly bolted to your body. Your lens is positioned to point backward, allowing you to squat freely without the worry of damaging your lens, no matter what the size.

SpiderPro Hand Strap – The Hand Strap’s unique curved “S” shape positions the user’s hand at the optimal shooting poisition of 45 degrees to the camera body, allowing for easy access to the trigger and other controls.

SpiderLight Camera System – Build for lightweight DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, click-to-shoot and small video cameras. The SpiderLight holster is designed to slide directly onto your belt.

Spider Monkey – Built for flashes, light meters and battery packs, the Spider Monkey allows photographers to carry their most frequently used accessories right on their belt.

Other accessories at 25% off include the Lens Collar Plate, Utility Pouch, Memory Card Organizer, medium and large Lens Pouches and the Arca Swiss Clamp and Adaptor.

MagMod

MagMod is having its biggest Black Friday sale ever! Early birds score free MagBucks with orders over $300 during the first 12 hours of Black Friday. 20% off and free shipping (domestic and international) is available on magnetic speedlight modifiers through Cyber Weekend. To see more, visit magmod.co and get $5 off with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

MagBucks

Spend $300, get a $30 MagBucks gift card

Spend $500, get a $50 MagBucks gift card

Up to 20% off all weekend

Spend $100, get 10% off your order

Spend $300, get 15% off your order

Spend $500, get 20% off your order

Photography Unfolded

Get $200 off of Photography Unfolded’s Architecture Photography Workshop in Los Angeles, taking place February 23-24, 2019. Spend two days in the City of Angels photographing world-class architecture and stunning cityscapes with two award-winning architectural photographers, Angie McMonigal and Photofocus author Michael Muraz. Includes a pre-workshop learning session, as well as a post-processing and critique session after the workshop. Learn more at photographyunfolded.com. Offer valid through Nov. 26, 2018 at Midnight CST.