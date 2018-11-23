Exclusive Luminar software flash sale

We’ve got a special deal for Photofocus readers (but its very time limited)
Get Luminar for only $49
What’s Luminar? Here are a bunch of articles to help you understand why so many of us at Photofocus think its so awesome.
- You can use Luminar as a standalone editing application.
- It also works as a plugin for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Aperture, Photos for Mac, and Photoshop Elements (Mac).
It’s a double win! Get Luminar 2018 with the all-new AI Sky Enhancer now and update to Luminar 3 with Libraries for FREE. That’s right, new software right now with a free upgrade on December 18.
This deal expires November 28.
Purchase Luminar 2018 for US$49
Additional Freebies
- 1 year of FREE SmugMug Portfolio plan ( US$180)
- 119 Dramatic & Romantic Sky Overlays ( US$29)
- 20% OFF COOPH Photography Apparel and accessories
- ViewBug: 3-month Pro membership ( US$42)
- KelbyOne: 2-month Pro membership ( US$40)
- Rocky Nook: Choice of ANY e-book ( US$40)
- Daniel Kordan: Awesome Landscapes Tutorial ( US$29)
- Manfrotto & Gitzo: $20 gift card on any $120 purchase ( US$20)
