Photographer of the Day: Petros Toubis

Category: Street
Photographer: Petros Toubis
Photo: “0356152”
I really love this unique perspective from Petros Toubis of what street photography means to him. It is very intriguing. Love the sharpness in the shadows. Anyone know what the lady is holding? A flower maybe?
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
