More Early Bird Black Friday specials for photographers

Black Friday Specials from B&H. Click this link to go shopping!

Black Friday is only a day away, and you know what that means — deals, deals, deals! Below are some of our favorite Black Friday specials that have already begun. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!

See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Workshops and mentorships from Photofocus authors

In addition to writing for Photofocus, a lot of our team offers workshops and mentorship programs for photographers. Check out their deals below!

Lauri Novak

Lauri is offering mentorship services on special through the rest of 2018. Sessions are tailor-made for each student, so you can choose exactly what you would like to focus on. Learn more and sign up at laurinovak.com.

  • Mentorship subscription – Originally $50 per one-hour session, now $40
  • 12 sessions – Originally $500 (two free one-hour sessions), now $400

Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Learn with photographer Scott Wyden Kivowitz, whether it’s an eBook, presets or his lead generation course. Save 40% on all of Scott’s products using the coupon code BF40.

Drobo

Drobo is offering its 5N2 5-Bay NAS Enclosure (Platinum Edition) for just $599! Originally $949, the 5N2 Platinum Edition includes five drive bays and comes with a 128GB mSATA SSD for caching. Includes a 5-year DroboCare warranty and 5-year DriveSavers warranty. Hurry — deal expires Nov. 23, 2018.

Excire Search

Excire is offering savings on its intelligent search tools for Adobe Lightroom, from 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 22 through 6 a.m. EST on Nov. 23. Learn more at excire.com.

  • Excire Search Pro – Originally $99, now $55
  • Excire Search – Originally $49, now $33

Studio Ninja

Studio Ninja is offering 50% off for the first 12 months for new users, with the coupon code YGAP2018. Visit studioninja.co to learn more and start your free trial!

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
