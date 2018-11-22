2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts over $500

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are over $500.

Profoto A1 AirTTL Studio Light

Recommended by Michael Muraz

Get Profoto in a smaller package! Created for the professional photographer looking for portability and performance, the A1 is easy to use and lightweight, and a great option for lighting on-the-go. $995; available via B&H

Canon EOS R

Recommended by Richard Harrington

I continue to be impressed by what this camera can do. If you’re a Canon shooter it makes the move or addition or mirrorless easy as all your lenses make the jump. Great performance, cool new features and a dream for video capture. $2299; available via B&H

Zhiyun Crane 2

Recommended by Michèle Grenier

I just got myself one and I am amazed by smooth my videos are. Don’t worry about your heavy DSLR: this thing will handle it with its impressive 7 lb payload! $649; available via B&H

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

Recommended by Chris Anson

The Mavic 2 Pro balances power, portability and professional-looking visuals through the inclusion of a 20MP Hassselblad L1D-20c gimbal camera. The camera features a 1″ CMOS sensor and is adjustable from f/2.8 to f/11. It also features support for 10-bit Dlog-M color profile and 4K 10-bit HDR video capture. $1499; available via B&H

Profoto B10 OCF Flash Head

Recommended by Tracie Maglosky

Portable. Powerful. Use as a constant LED light with power and color temperature controls or as a strobe with the flash power of 5 speed lights. Lightweight and cordless. Perfect for the on-the-go photographer! $1595; available via B&H

Olympus OM-D EM-1 Mark II with 12-40mm f/2.8 lens

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The OM-D EM-1 Mark II is Olympus’ flagship camera, packing a 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor inside. This package comes with the super sharp and fast 12-40mm f/2.8 lens, which is one of my most used lenses! If you’re looking to get a portable camera instead of lugging around a DSLR, this Olympus package is perfect. $1998; available via B&H

Drobo 5D3

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Keep your photos safe for the long haul, with Drobo’s 5-bay Thunderbolt 3 enclosure — the 5D3. Using BeyondRAID technology, Drobo offers single or dual-drive redundancy. $682.47; available via B&H

Zhiyun WEEBILL LAB Handheld Stabilizer for Mirrorless Cameras

Recommended by Chris Anson

Perfect for the aspiring videographer, this gimbal features pan follow, full follow, locking mode, PhoneGo mode, Vortex mode and POV mode. $599.99; available via B&H

Epson SureColor P800 Inkjet Printer

Recommended by Bryan Esler

I just received a review unit of the SureColor P800, and I couldn’t be more pleased. Allowing up to 17×22″ in sheet mode, the printer features auto-switching black ink technology, powered by nine UltraChrome HD pigment-based inks. $895 after $300 mail-in rebate; available via B&H

LG 27UD88-W 27″ 16:9 4K IPS Monitor

Recommended by Michèle Grenier

I personally own one at the office and I love it. I plug it to my MacBook Pro’s HDMI port and it works like a charm. The beautifully designed 27″ monitor is a perfect width to my taste – not too big, not too small. I do photo and video editing on it. Strongly recommended! $617.88; available via B&H

NiSi V5 Pro Advanced Filter Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler

I’m a big fan of NiSi’s filter system. This kit features a 100mm filter holder, which can hold up to three rectangular filters. Included is a circular polarizer, a soft-edge graduated IRND 0.9 filter, a reverse-graduated IRND 0.9-0.15 filter and solid IRND 0.8, 1.8 and 3.0 filters. $899.99; available via B&H

iPad Pro

Recommended by Lauri Novak

Get ready for Photoshop coming to the iPad with the new iPad Pro. Available in 11″ or 12.9″ varieties, the iPad Pro features a multi-touch liquid retina display, a front 7MP and rear 12MP camera, USB Type-C compatibility and more. Starting at $799; available via B&H

