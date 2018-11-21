Photographer of the Day: Peter Hickson

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Peter Hickson

Photo: “Standing firm in the face of Storm Callum”

Raw beauty and strength captured in a single frame. Strength of the sea for sure, but also the strength of the lone pillar to withstand the unending beating it receives. But there is beauty here too. Beauty in the color, the form, the motion, and the reminder that we all must stand resolute against the forces that batter against us too. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.