Enter into the Spider-Verse with Adobe and Lightroom

Adobe has announced a contest in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, ahead of the Dec. 14 release of the film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Adobe invites photographers to tap into their Spidey senses to transform a photo of their city into the Spider-Verse using Lightroom CC, Lightroom CC Mobile, Photoshop CC, Photoshop Mix or Photoshop Fix. Artists are then asked to share their work on Behance, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #spidergram and #contest, in addition to tagging Adobe Creative Cloud.

Winners are eligible to win a MacBook Pro laptop, iPad, a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and a limited edition “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” movie poster.

The contest ends on Dec. 2. You can find out more at adobespiderverse.com.