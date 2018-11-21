Early Bird Black Friday specials for photographers

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.

Black Friday is only two days away, and you know what that means — deals, deals, deals! Below are some of our favorite Black Friday specials that have already begun. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!

See all the Black Friday deals and our favorite gifts in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Viewbug

Viewbug is offering 55% off plus over $500 in freebies when you sign up for a Pro+ membership. This gets you access to over 500 classes, some of which are taught by Photofocus authors. Offer ends Dec. 1, 2018. Check it out today!

Lume Cube

Lume Cube is offering 20% off sitewide, and up to 40% off on some of its most popular lighting kits, plus free shipping. Visit lumecube.com to learn more! Available for a limited time only.

Creative Lighting Bundle with every gel and diffuser – Originally $256.98, now $149.98

Professional Creators Bundle (two pack) – Originally $299.99, now $239.99

Light-House Master Pack Bundle – Originally $149.99, now $89.99

Videographers Bundle – Originally $214.99, now $128.97

Ultimate Vloggers Lighting Bundle – Originally $309.99, now $247.99

Photo/Video Lighting Bundle (with diffusion) – Originally $149.99, now $104.99

Ultimate GoPro Lovers Bundle – Originally $229.99, now $179.99

Outdoor/Lifestyle Accessory Bundle – Originally $92.99, now $55.99

Four Pack + Diffusion Black Friday Bundle – Originally $499.98, now $329.99

Lume Cube LED Light (four pack) – Originally $299.99, now $239.99

Perfectly Clear

If you don’t already have Perfectly Clear, you can purchase Perfectly Clear Complete for $79, or get the Power Pack Addons Bundle included for $129. Learn more at perfectlyclearcomplete.com.

Current users can take advantage of 20% off all presets, looks and addons. You can also get the Perfectly Clear Power Pack, which includes every preset, for just $49. Get started at athentech.com.

Finally, you can also get Perfectly Clear Essentials, on sale for $39.

Hurry — deals end Nov. 27.

Skylum

Skylum is offering some great deals for new users to Aurora HDR and Luminar. In addition to the deals below, Skylum is offering a Luminar + Aurora HDR Bundle Black Friday Offer for $119 (originally $168). Deals are available through Nov. 28, 2018.

Luminar 2018

New users can purchase Luminar 2018 for $49 through Photofocus. Current users of Luminar 2017 can upgrade for $39. Click here to purchase today! A special Black Friday Creative Collection of bonuses will also be included for free:

1 year of FREE SmugMug Portfolio plan ($180)

119 Dramatic & Romantic Sky Overlays ($29)

20% off COOPH photography apparel and accessories

3-month Pro membership to Viewbug ($42)

2-month Pro membership to KelbyOne ($40)

Choice of ANY RockyNook e-book ($40)

Daniel Kordan: Awesome Landscapes tutorial ($29)

Manfrotto & Gitzo: $20 gift card on any $120 purchase ($20)

Aurora HDR 2019

New users can purchase Aurora HDR 2019 for $89 through Photofocus. Aurora HDR 2018 users can upgrade for $49. A year of FREE SmugMug Portfolio plan ($180) and three months of a Stuck in Customs Passport membership ($30) will be included. Click here to get started.

Photolemur

Finally, Skylum is offering 83% off its Photolemur product. It comes with three new styles, PLUS you get a FREE photo book — a $50 value! Learn more at photolemur.com.

Adobe

Adobe is offering 25% off of its All Apps plan of Creative Cloud apps. Originally $52.99/month, now $39.99/month. You can also choose to bundle Adobe Stock with it for $69.98/month (originally $82.98/month). Savings last for the first year of your subscription.

Students and teachers can get the All Apps plan for $15.99/month, instead of $19.99/month. That’s a 70% savings! Savings last for the first year of your subscription.

Adobe is offering 33% off of a combo pack of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements through Nov. 27, 2018. Originally $149.99, now $99.99.

ACDSee

ACDSee is offering $50 off its Photo Studio Ultimate 2019 software for Windows, in addition to these other discounts. Savings end Nov. 25, 2018.

ACDSee Ultimate Pack – $20 off; $169

ACDSee Photo Studio Professional 2019 – $30 off; $69.95

ACDSee Photo Studio Standard 2019 – $20 off; $39.95

ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 4 – $70 off; $29.95

ACDSee Photo Editor 10 – $35 off; $24.95

ACDSee also has a bunch of other discounts on its video editing, technical drawing and business management software. Visit acdsee.com to learn more.

LayerCake

The best Photoshop plugin Black Friday deal ever! Get 10 Photoshop plugins for $99; over 90% off. Choose from 60 plugins and software packages, including 1-Click Reflections, Change Seasons, 1-Click Birds & Rainbows and much more. Learn more at layercakeelements.net. Offer valid through Nov. 27.

Intuos

Wacom tablets have some major deals happening through Dec. 1, 2018. Check out more and get started here.

Intuos Pro Small – $50 off; now $199.95

Intuos Pro Medium – $50 off; now $299.95

Intuos Pro Medium Paper Edition – $50 off; now $349.95

Intuos Pro Large – $100 off; now $399.95

Intuos Pro Large Paper Edition – $100 off; now $449.95

The Portrait Masters

The Portrait Masters is deeply discounting many featured products through Nov. 28, 2018. Most of their comprehensive training series are available for download, so you can watch them on-the-go, any time and anywhere. See all of The Portrait Masters’ offerings, including additional classes on sale, at theportraitmasters.com.

Datacolor

Datacolor is offering up to $100 off through Nov. 27, 2018. Included is the Spyder5 PRO ($50 off; now $99.99) and Spyder5 ELITE ($100 off; now $149.99). Learn more at datacolor.com.

Imagely

Imagely offers the leading WordPress gallery plugin, NextGEN Gallery along with NextGEN Pro for photographers to sell digital downloads, prints and offer proofing to clients. Imagely also creates stunning WordPress themes for photographers built on the Genesis framework. The company is offering 40% off through Sunday, Nov. 25 using the coupon code BF40. Learn more at imagely.com.

Photocrati

Photocrati is a super-theme for photographers, packed with customizable controls over nearly every aspect of your website. Save 40% through Sunday, Nov. 25 with the coupon code BF40. Learn more at photocrati.com.