Beyond Technique Podcast with Brad Mangin | Photofocus Podcast November 21, 2018 by Photofocus
In today's episode we chat with sports photographer Brad Mangin.
We discuss:
- How Brad got started in sports photography
- Lessons learned from the great icons
- Paying dues and working hard
- The role of relationship building
- The challenges of being a sports photographer today
- Jumping on trends
- The role of PhotoShelter in his business, especially with his massive archive of images
- Advice for photographers who want to break into sports photography
- The importance of learning lighting
You can find Brad at:
- Manginphotography.com: Brad’s portfolio website
- Manginphotography.net: Brad’s blog
- Instagram: @Bmangin
- Twitter: @BradMangin
