Beyond Technique Podcast with Brad Mangin | Photofocus Podcast November 21, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

We discuss:

How Brad got started in sports photography

Lessons learned from the great icons

Paying dues and working hard

The role of relationship building

The challenges of being a sports photographer today

Jumping on trends

The role of PhotoShelter in his business, especially with his massive archive of images

Advice for photographers who want to break into sports photography

The importance of learning lighting

You can find Brad at:

Manginphotography.com: Brad’s portfolio website

Manginphotography.net: Brad’s blog

Instagram: @Bmangin

Twitter: @BradMangin

