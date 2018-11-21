2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $500

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $500.

Keep track of all of our favorite products in our Holiday Gift Guide!

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD

Recommended by Richard Harrington

A perfect way to backup all your photos and video on a big trip or to just keep your working files close by. Cross-platform, fast and ultra-portable. $399.99; available via B&H

Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet (Medium)

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The perfect companion for photo editors, the Wacom Intuos Pro is a tablet that gives you full control over your editing and drawing experience. It comes with eight customizable buttons and a Touch Ring, and has a boatload of features to give you the ultimate precision. $299.95; available via B&H

V-Flat World Black/White Foldable Set

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Perfect for travel, these V-Flats feature a black and white side, making it easy to reflect or subtract light from your scene. $379; available via V-Flat World

HoldFast Gear Money Maker American Bison Skinny Two-Camera Harness

Recommended by Tracie Maglosky

Comfortably and securely hold two cameras or lenses at your site with the Money Maker two-camera harness. This beautiful American Bison leather harness features two sliders for easier vertical shooting, as well as a speed clutch for fast access. $415; available via B&H

Godox AD200 TTL Pocket Flash Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The AD200 is a unique flash light source that has a standard speedlight head and a bare bulb head, giving you the option of two different qualities of light. This kit comes with two heads, a lithium battery, charger and carry case. $299; available via B&H

Illuminati Light and Color Meter

Recommended by Michele Grenier

This new technology is nothing like its dinosaur predecessor. We now can meter light AND color at once when the small device is paired with the most powerful and portable computer we could ever have: Our cell phone! $299; available via B&H

GNARBOX 2.0 SSD 512GB Rugged Backup Device

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Keep your photos safe and secure on the go, and quickly edit your images with the newest version of GNARBOX. Currently available for pre-order, this device is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage sizes. $499.95; available via B&H

MagMod MagBox 24 Pro Kit

Recommended by Tracie Maglosky

This pro kit includes the MagShoe, MagBox 24 Octa, MagRing, MagBox 24 Octa FocusDiffuser, MagBox Correction Gels and a MagBox Case! Learn more about the MagBox system in our first look. $459; available via indiegogo

Nissin i60A Flash

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The Nissin i60A Flash provides a zoom range of 24-200mm in a small footprint. Offering a 180-degree rotation, and a 90-degree tilt, the Nissin i60A is a perfect, small solution that will help get the job done. $339.99; available via B&H

WPPI All Access Pass

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Come join Photofocus in Las Vegas this February for WPPI, Feb. 25-March 1, 2019. Your All Access pass will get you access to all classes, keynotes, photo walks, live judging and the expo floor. Early bird discounts end December 6, 2018! $499 for non-members before Dec. 6, $549 for non-members from Dec. 7-Feb. 4, $599 for non-members Feb. 5-23. Available via wppiexpo.com

Atlas Adventure Pack

Recommended by Levi Sim

The Atlas Adventure is a backpack specifically designed to carry professional camera gear. Featuring rear camera access and a fitted overbuilt waistbelt, the backpack is both comfortable and will keep your gear secure. $385; available via atlaspacks.com

Looking for more gift ideas?

Check out our Photofocus Gift Guide on the B&H website.