Using LUTs in Aurora HDR 2019

You’ll find Aurora HDR 2019 at a special price along with a bundle of training videos, Looks, and LUTs designed for Photofocus readers, here.

The new Aurora HDR 2019 offers you many new features one of which is the ability to use LUTs in processing your photographs. In this article, I’m going to take a look at the new feature and I will be using this image with Aurora HDR 2019 initial processing on it, but I will not make any other changes. Then I will apply 9 different LUTs to it so you can see how much variety LUTs can provide you with. Of course, once the LUT is applied, you make other changes, add layers and fine tune to your heart’s content.

For more detail about LUTs check out my article What the heck are LUTs?

Once you’ve loaded single or multiple images into Aurora HDR 2019, it does its processing and this produces an image that we use as our starting place for editing. Here’s that original image.

To apply a LUT to this image you will use the LUT filter in Aurora HDR 2019. You’ll find the LUT Filter here on the right side in the Filters list.

To add a LUT, Click on the little triangle on the left side of LUT Mapping and this will open the filter.

To select a LUT click on the Choose LUT button and the LUT list will open.

In our first example, we are going to select an included LUT, the Glorious LUT

By default, the LUT is applied at 100. We will reduce the intensity or amount that is applied to the photograph to 52.

And this is what the photograph looks like with the LUT applied. I have included the original that for comparison.

In the images that follow, I have purposely placed the LUT version above the original so you can see how much or little effect the LUT has on the original photograph. Also, remember that the amount or intensity can be increased or reduced based upon the Amount slider and that can change the look of the LUT a lot.

To add a Custom LUT, click on the Load Custom LUT File… button

Select the Folder that you have your LUTs stored in. What I do is create a LUT folder to store all my LUTs in and then I put an alias to the LUT folder on my desktop, so I can quickly get to it.

Now select the LUT you want to use with your photograph. I am going to use the 3 Strip LUT from ColorGradingCentral and reduce the amount to 74.

And this is what the photograph looks like with the LUT applied, and below that, is the original without a LUT.

3 Strip LUT from Colorgrading Central

Now here are the remaining LUTs

Cl-Cursa from Lutify LUTs

Vision 4 – LOG from Colorgrading Central

Vision X – LOG from Colorgrading Central

Enhance from Colorgrading Central

CCF-Hadar from Lutify LUTs

CL-Chalawan from Lutify LUTs

Moonrise Kingdom V1 – Rec709 from Colorgrading Central

Conclusion

I find that using LUTs in Aurora HDR 2019 is a powerful and often quick way to give me creative ideas about how to process the photograph. Most important though is to explore and have fun with it!

You’ll find LUTs here:

LUTs from Skylum. They offer free and paid LUTs.

from Skylum. They offer free and paid LUTs. Lutify.me – They offer a free sample before you purchase.

– They offer a free sample before you purchase. ColorgradingCentral.com – They offer a free sample before you purchase.

