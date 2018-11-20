Quick Tip: Use a single Lightroom catalog

A single Lightroom catalog makes managing Lightroom a lot easier. Having just one catalog will:

Help you find images faster

Keep track of backups

Ensures you don’t lose track of images because you import images into the wrong catalog

Quickly update the catalog when a new version of Lightroom is available

Synchronizing Publish services such as Facebook, Zenfolio and Smugmug Hierarchy

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Should I have One or Many Lightroom Catalogs?”