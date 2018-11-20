Quick Tip: Use a single Lightroom catalog

A single Lightroom catalog makes managing Lightroom a lot easier. Having just one catalog will:
- Help you find images faster
- Keep track of backups
- Ensures you don’t lose track of images because you import images into the wrong catalog
- Quickly update the catalog when a new version of Lightroom is available
- Synchronizing Publish services such as Facebook, Zenfolio and Smugmug Hierarchy
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Should I have One or Many Lightroom Catalogs?”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
