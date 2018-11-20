Category: Beauty
Photographer: Bernhard Garbers
Photo: “Esther van Leeuwen”
Beauty isn’t always slick, styled and made up. Beauty shows through power, determination and grit. Today’s photographer of the day, Bernhard Garbers returns with his portrait “Esther van Leeuwen.” Her features — eyes, nose lips and her expression show spirit. Spirit is the core of beauty.
