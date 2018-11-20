Early Black Friday savings from Panasonic Lumix

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.
Panasonic has started to offer some amazing deals on its cameras, lenses and accessories. Below is just a sampling of the deals being offered through Dec. 1, 2018; click here to see more.
Cameras and bundles
- GH5S Body only: $200 off; now $2299.99
- GH5 Body only: $500 off; now $1499.99
- GH5 with Leica 12-60mm lens: $200 off; now $2399.99
- G9 Body only: $400 off; now $1299.99
- G9 with Leica 12-60mm lens: $300 off; now $1999. Savings of $700 total.
- G85 with 12-60mm lens: $200 off; now $799.99
- GX9 with 12-60mm lens: $100 off; now $899.99
- GX85WK with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses: $500 off; now $499.99
Leica lenses
- Leica Summilux 12mm f/1.4: $300 off; now $999.99
- Leica Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2: $400 off; now $1199.99
- Leica Vario-Elmarit 200mm f/2.8: $500 off; now $2499.99. Comes with 1.4x tele-converter.
More savings
There are plenty of other deals from Panasonic, including savings on its compact cameras, G series cameras and Lumix lenses. Click here to see all the deals!
