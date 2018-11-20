2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $250

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $250.

Vanguard Alta Access 33X Shoulder Bag

Recommended by Bryan Esler

This is my go-to event photography bag, as it holds my camera body, speedlight and my four lenses. It’s professional-looking with its black color and has a ton of different storage compartments both inside and outside. $129.99; available via B&H

Miops MOBILE Remote

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

The Miops MOBILE Remote gives any camera intelligent wireless control with numerous triggering styles. $125; available via B&H

BlackRapid Double Breathe Camera Harness

Recommended by Michèle Grenier

This has to be my personal favorite. I ALWAYS use it on my photoshoots ever since I bought it last year. It’s ideal for sports photography, or any other type of photography that requires two camera bodies at the same time. $134.95; available via B&H

Hoodman Steel 64GB 2000x SDXC UHS-II Memory Card

Recommended by Tracie Maglosky

This steel plated memory card supports 4K Ultra HD video and features a read speed of up to 300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 260 MB/s. $119.99; available via B&H

MagMod Professional Flash Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Light your subjects effectively and easily with MagMod’s Professional Flash Kit. Fitting most on-camera speedlights, the kit features the MagSphere, MagBounce, MagGrid, MagGe, MagGrip and a creative gel set. $189.95; available via B&H

Spider Camera Holster SpiderPro Single Camera System v2

Recommended by Bryan Esler

As an event photographer, I often feel the aches and pains of carrying a massive amount of gear all day. The SpiderPro Holster helps ease that burden, letting you carry one or two cameras on your waist. It’s comfortable, secure and has a ton of accessories that can make your life as a photographer a little less painful. $150; available via B&H

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens

Recommended by Michèle Grenier

My favorite go-to lens. There’s nothing I haven’t done with it and it stills serves me well after all these years. Lightweight, fast, affordable, this 50mm is a great addition to a beginner’s camera bag! $216.95; available via B&H

Adobe Creative Cloud Photographers’ Plan

Recommended by Lauri Novak, Bryan Esler and Chris Anson

We all need access to some great photo editing software, and a year’s subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photographers’ Plan is a great place to start! Get access to Photoshop, Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic, Adobe Spark and Adobe Portfolio. $119.88; available via adobe.com

Sew Trendy Gift Card

Recommended by Tracie Maglosky

Be inspired by the amazing fashion-forward looks by Sew Trendy Accessories. These designer handmade gowns will have you swooning! Choose any denomination for this gift that keeps on giving. Recommended amount of $150-200; available via sewtrendyaccessories.com

CamRanger Mini Wireless Transmitter

Recommended by Michael Muraz

Control your Nikon or Camera camera with the CamRanger Mini, a wireless remote control transmitter and app. $199.99; available via B&H

B&W XS-Pro Kaesemann High Transmission Circular Polarizer

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Eliminate reflections, haze and glare with this high-quality circular polarizer. Featuring a multi-resistant nano coating, the XS-Pro line is constructed from Schott glass for optical clarity. $109.95; available via B&H

Vallerret Ipsoot Photography Gloves

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Living in the arctic tundra of Michigan means that, once November hits, I need to bundle up. And usually this means taking a hat, scarf and photography gloves. This offering from Vallerret features a 100% Merino Wool liner to keep you warm and cozy, as well as finger caps on both the index finger and thumbs. It even features a pocket to hold an SD card, key or cloth. $109.95; available via B&H

