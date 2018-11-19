Photography Marketing: Know your platform

As photographers, we spend a lot of time sharing our images and trying to market ourselves on social media. It’s no secret that we spend about 20% of our time actually photographing, while the other 80% is spent on our business.

In order to be effective on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, however, you have to know the platform. And you have to know your audience for those platforms.

Facebook

When Facebook was initially launched in February 2004, its audience was clear. It catered specifically to college students. But two years after its launch, it opened to the masses, meaning everyone from your teenage cousin to grandma can sign up for an account.

Because of that switch, Facebook has gotten older in terms of its audience that’s familiar with the platform. While I wouldn’t dream of my grandma signing up for Facebook 10 years ago, it’s no longer unrealistic to see people in their 80s and 90s on the most popular social network out there, especially if they were introduced to it several years ago.

As Facebook’s audience has gotten older, it’s starting to lose its grip with the younger generation. This means that, for photographers hoping to market their work, it’s really an ideal audience to cater to. Here are some best practices when posting to Facebook:

60-second rule: If you post a video, try to keep it under 60 seconds. While Facebook has played around with longer videos and even has its own TV show platform on the site, it hasn’t been deemed as being effective. The exception here, of course, is with live videos.

Instagram

Facebook’s cousin, Instagram, seems to fill the gaps where Facebook can’t. Its audience skews younger, often grabbing the attention of teenagers and millennials. Still, this is a great place for photographers to post work, as these could be people who are your future clients. If you’re a wedding or engagement photographer, millennials are key to market to right now. The same thing can be said for family and newborn photographers.

Where Instagram isn’t as effective is when you’re marketing to corporations or business professionals. Being a corporate event photographer myself, I’ve learned that posting event photographs isn’t effective. Instead, I use Instagram to engage with other community members by posting photos of the area I live in, as well as engaging with other creatives and influencers. It’s why on my Instagram page, you’ll see a lot of travel-like photography, whether it’s five minutes from my home or several hours away.

If you decide to market on Instagram, there are a few best practices:

Vertical or square: While my preference is to post horizontal photographs, they are not as effective on Instagram. They don’t take up as much space in a user’s feed, which means your photos are less likely to be seen. Instead, crop for the native square format, or go vertical.

For more on Photography Marketing, see my weekly column.