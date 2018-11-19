Photographer of the Day: Ringo Coene

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Ringo Coene

Photo: “Metro_line_6”

One might normally think or architectural photography as being the province of buildings, and most of the time it is. But it’s really about what’s built, how it is designed, and how its appearance affects us. This elevated rail support structure is perfectly symmetrical; so much that if it weren’t for the lights of the city behind it, it might appear as a photo-created mirror structure. Elegant in B&W!

