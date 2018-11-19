Category: Architecture
Photographer: Ringo Coene
Photo: “Metro_line_6”
One might normally think or architectural photography as being the province of buildings, and most of the time it is. But it’s really about what’s built, how it is designed, and how its appearance affects us. This elevated rail support structure is perfectly symmetrical; so much that if it weren’t for the lights of the city behind it, it might appear as a photo-created mirror structure. Elegant in B&W!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Ringo Coene - November 19, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski - November 12, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Jose Matutina - November 5, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.