2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $100

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $100.

Platypod Max Camera Support

Recommended by Michele Grenier

Whether you have to deal with an anti-tripod or a pro-tripod photographer, you can’t go wrong with this one. It is so small and portable, anyone finds a good use of it – even with heavy DSLRs. Don’t believe me? Give it a try! $99; available via B&H

Lume Cube

Recommended by Richard Harrington and Michele Grenier

I love these things. Waterproof and bright they are so versatile. I use them for video shoots, for long exposure photography, or for creative lighting. These little lights are perfect for creative shooting and also make it a lot easier to light up a location or a product. They can even be remotely controlled right from a phone. $79.99; available via lumecube.com

Wacom Intuos Pen Tablet

Recommended by Bryan Esler

A great entry-level tablet to make your photo editing easier. Completely customizable with four buttons, and small enough so you can take it on your next trip! $99; available via B&H

ThinkTank Photo Mirrorless Mover 30i Camera Bag

Recommended by Chris Anson

I’ve used this bag for years and love mine. Small, discrete and very functional. $69.75; available via B&H

JPEGMini

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

The best image compression tool. Recommended use for JPEG backups and client deliverables. The suite includes Photoshop and Lightroom extensions. $89; available via jpegmini.com

Luminar 2018

Recommended by Michele Grenier

A powerful editing software created my Skylum that helps us be more creative in our post-editing while bringing the best out of our images. It’s been a staple in my editing workflow since I have first been introduced to it in early 2018. $59; available via skylum.com

Watson 8-Bay Rapid Charger Kit with AA MX NiMH Rechargeable Batteries

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Whether it be for our speedlights, triggers or other gear, let’s face it — as photographers, we need batteries. This Watson charger kit makes recharging your AA batteries quick, meaning you can stay powered up. $69.95; available via B&H

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019

Recommended by the Photofocus team

With its revolutionary editing tools like Color Contrast, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate is a great tool to both manage and edit your photographs. $99.95; available via acdsee.com

Vanguard VEO 2 204AB

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The VEO 2 204AB is a great starter tripod, able to hold up to 8.8 pounds. It folds up to 15.8″ which makes it perfect to travel with, and expands to a height of just over 53″. $79.99; available via B&H

Perfectly Clear Complete + Sherk Addons Bundle

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Perfectly Clear is one of my favorite tools, whether it be portraits, landscapes or event photos. With its intelligent image correction tools, you’ll be able to sharpen your subject’s eyes, make the mountains pop and create an amazing scene. $99; available via athentech.com

Aurora HDR 2018

Recommended by the Photofocus team

No matter what kind of photography you enjoy, Aurora HDR 2018 will help take your images to the next level. With its new _____ Engine, your bracketed and single images will look better than ever! $89; available via skylum.com

Peak Design Slide

Recommended by Michael Muraz

The Slide can be worn as a sling, neck or shoulder strap, and is extremely comfortable. It’s got an internal padding meaning you can avoid neck ache, and has a unique Anchor Link system to keep your camera secure. $64.95; available via B&H

