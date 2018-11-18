2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $50

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $50.

Zeiss Lens Cleaning Kit

Recommended by Michele Grenier

Looking for a one size fits all gift idea? Ask any photographer and they’ll tell you that we can’t escape lens cleaning. Pro or amateur, landscape lover or architecture enthusiast, we all need to give our gear some love! $29.95; available via B&H

Impact 5-in-1 Collapsible Circular Reflector with Handles

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Reflectors are one of my favorite tools, especially when it comes to portraiture. This 42″ 5-in-1 reflector from Impact makes it easy to hold, with handles on either end. $49.95; available via B&H

Photolemur

Recommended by Richard Harrington

Want to help someone get better-looking photos in no time? Photolemur is the perfect timesaver and works as either an app or a plugin. Thanks to incredible AI, photos look awesome in seconds. $39; available via photolemur.com

Peak Design L-2 Leash Camera Strap

Recommended by Chris Anson

A great neck or sling strap that just works — and works well! $34.95; available via B&H

LEATHERMAN – Style PS Multitool

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

The only TSA approved pocket knife, with scissors, tweezers and nail file which doubles as a screwdriver. Great for a photographer’s keychain. $29.95; available via Amazon

Lowepro Passport Sling

Recommended by Lauri Novak

This is a great sling bag for under $50. I’ve had mine for 6 or 7 years and it’s held up really well through daily use, out on hikes, shooting cyclocross races, cities, countryside, and traveling. It’s easy to get into and much more unassuming than a backpack. $34.95; available via B&H

Think Tank Photo Cable Management 30 V2.0

Recommended by Bryan Esler

I’ve got a ton of these, and they help keep all my cords and small accessories organized and out of the way. I’ve got one bag to hold my MagMod accessories, another for my Platypod accessories, one for my PocketWizard and strobe cords and one final one for my Rode microphone. It makes it super easy to grab and go or store in my roller bag when getting ready for a photoshoot. $29.75; available via B&H

Watson Lithium-Ion Battery Pack with Compact AC/DC Charger for NP-FW50 Battery

Recommended by Chris Anson

Excellent battery with charger for those Sony users on your Christmas list. Replaces the Sony NP-FW50 battery. $25.95; available via B&H

Leica Ceramic Coffee Mug

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Most of us can’t afford Leica gear, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with it! This ceramic coffee mug is styled in the Leica Noctilux-M 50 design, meaning you can take that wanna-have lens with you anywhere you go. $35; available via B&H