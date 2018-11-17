Weekly Wrap-Up: November 11-17, 2018

Welcome to a brand new feature — the Weekly Wrap-Up — a compendium of some of the articles published this week on Photofocus.

How to apply haze removal tool selectively in Affinity Photo - In this article, I am going to show you how I use the masks and the Haze Tool in Affinity Photo to apply it selectively. The above panorama consists of six photographs shot with my DJI Inspire 2 drone using the X5S camera and an Olympus 12mm f/2 lens. I corrected each photograph in Capture One…

The recipe for balancing natural light with flash - Balancing natural light with flash isn’t complicated — once you have the ingredients and know the recipe!

Big, fast protected storage! Drobo introduces the 8D - Pictures and videos are getting larger and people are creating more and more of them. As the size and number of photos — moving or still — grows, the need for fast, protected storage does as well. Drobo 8D — big, fast, protected storage available today While size certainly matters when it comes to holding the…

First Look: Lume Cube AIR - The new Lume Cube AIR is even more compact than the original and with a longer battery life. It has a powerful magnet on the back for mounting to any ferrous surface and it includes two diffusions domes (one white and one for tungsten lights (CTO)). You can control all its features from the LumeX…

A glimpse into ACDSee’s new Color EQ Contrast tool - I recently got the chance to check out the new ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2019, which features a wide array of upgrades over the previous version. One of those is with the program’s Color EQ pane. Being used to Adobe Lightroom, adjusting things like Saturation, Brightness and Hue were all familiar to me. But adjusting…