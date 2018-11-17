Massive Sony and Canon deals live at B&H

Shop early and save early with deals from B&H! Click here to learn more.
B&H has the lowest price ever on some great Sony and Canon gear! These deals go into effect Saturday at Midnight (EST). Check out the details below.
Sony
To see all the Sony deals, visit the B&H website.
- Sony Alpha a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera – $1000 off; $3498
- Sony Alpha a7R III – $400 off; $2798
- Sony Alpha a7R II – $400 off; $1598
Canon
To see all the Canon deals, visit the B&H website.
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Kit – $500 off; $2799
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with EF 24-70 IS USM – $650 off; $3549
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV EF 24-105L IS II USM Kit – $700 off; $3699
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II Kit – $500 off; $1299
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II with EF 24-105 IS STM – $700 off; $1699
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II with EF 24-105 IS II STM – $700 off; $2199
