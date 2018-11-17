Photofocus

How I shot the Northern Lights from a plane

Earlier this year, I was flying back to Toronto from Vancouver, and I got to witness something pretty incredible: The Northern Lights. I was on a red-eye flight, and I can never sleep on airplanes. I got lucky and had the whole row to myself (I’m more of an aisle seat person usually). Being bored, I moved to the window seat and looked outside, only to realize there was something unusual: I could see the Northern Lights.

Now, it’s easy to miss, as they mostly looked gray to the human eye. But since I had photographed them once before, I took my camera out of my backpack and did a quick test shot. And there it was, some green Northern Lights! Of course, the test shot was absolutely horrendous, so now I had to figure out to shoot this in a way that would actually produce a decent photograph.

Shooting the Northern Lights from a plane

I had main challenges: The low-light conditions and the reflections. Let’s talk about exposing and focusing first. The only way to focus in this darkness was to use the wing. Even that proved a little challenging given how dark it was, but I made it work on the bright part of the wing.

I was using my Sony 16-35mm f/4 so I set my aperture to f/4. A wider aperture would have been better, of course. I played a bit with ISO and shutter speed and ended up at ISO 12,800 and a 2-second exposure. The plane was relatively stable and I was putting my camera against the window to make it as stable as possible. Sony’s in-camera stabilization helped a lot.

A tighter shot

So I was getting some relatively sharp shots. But I still had some ugly reflections. These airplanes windows are terrible for shooting. I took my sweater and was holding it with my left hand, so it would cover the camera and the entire window, while I was shooting with my other hand.

It was taking care of the reflections. But handholding a 2-second exposure with one hand proved to be challenging. It got maybe 1 in 10 shots that were even remotely sharp. But I got the shot.

If you ever travel on a redeye flight in the Northern Hemisphere, pick a seat that will look towards the north: On the left of the plane if you’re flying east, or on the right of the plane if you’re flying west. I just got lucky. But keep an eye out!

Michael Muraz

Michael Muraz is an international award-winning architecture photographer, bringing technical precision and creative passion to his fine art and commercial work. Based in Toronto, Michael travels extensively, photographing buildings and leading workshops all over the world.

