2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts under $25

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday only days away, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts that you can buy your favorite photographer (or send to friends and family to buy you!). Below are a few gift ideas that are under $25.

Keep track of all of our favorite products in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Giottos Rocket Blaster Dust-Removal Tool

Recommended by Vanelli

Ugly dust spots on images can be avoided with a clean sensor. Cleaning your lens and camera after a shoot — especially a beach shoot — will help reduce the need to clean your sensor and ensure ugly dust spots won’t distract from your image. $9.99; available via B&H

Polsen OLM-10 Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphone

Recommended by Michele Grenier

For those who just started doing videos, you might consider investing in a basic lavalier microphone to get a more accurate voice reproduction. This offering by Polsen can be used with camcorders, DSLRs and cell phones! $22.95; available via B&H

Cordskinz

Recommended by Levi Sim

Protect your cords and get a tangle-free experience every time. Get two 20-inch Cordskinz and one Skinner applicator tool. Great for headphones! $9.99; available via cordskinz.com

Tile Sport

Recommended by Richard Harrington

Toss one of these into your gear bag or attach it to your camera. It can really help you track down misplaced gear, or even improve the chance of recovering a stolen item. I use these all the time and they’ve helped me keep track of all my stuff. $19.99; available via Amazon

Panasonic Eneloop AA Rechargeable Ni-MH Batteries (2000mAh, Pack of 8)

Recommended by Vanelli

In the past, I couldn’t count on rechargeable batteries for my speedlights. I would charge them, leave them in my bag for a week or so then use them on a shoot only to find they drained quickly. Eneloop batteries hold 70% of their charge for up to 10 years, and can be recharged up to 2100 times ensuring they are ready for your shoot even if you leave them in the bag for weeks. You can upgrade to the Eneloop pro for double the price, but not double the performance. Try these first before thinking of buy the Pro version. $18.99; available via B&H

PhotoPills

Recommended by Michael Muraz

A great photo app to plan your on-location photoshoots: Sun and moon, Milky Way, augmented reality, depth of field, hyperfocal distance and more! $9.99; available via photopills.com

Peilican 0915 Memory Card Case

Recommended by Chris Anson

The 0915 Memory Card Case is a water-resistant case with a removable insert liner that holds up to 12 SD, six miniSD and six microSD cards in snug, form-fitting cutouts. Great for traveling! $19.89; available via B&H

Vello RS-N1II Wired Camera Remote Switch

Recommended by Vanelli

A shutter release switch is great for long exposures when you want to avoid camera shake. This is a link to the Nikon version, search for your camera to find the correct one. $7.95; available via B&H

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Recommended by Chris Anson

A high-speed Type 3 card for recording 4k video in most mirrorless cameras. $24.75; available via B&H

NstaJam Bluetooth Speaker

Recommended by Levi Sim

Take your music on-the-go to your next on-location shoot, or easily answer phone calls from your studio! The NstaJam Bluetooth Speaker is a small, waterproof speaker that’s a perfect companion for any creative. $22; available via indiegogo.com

Nitecore USN1 Dual-Slot USB Travel Charger

Recommended by Vanelli

USB travel chargers are a lifesaver when your on location with a dead battery. You can connect the USB Travel Charger to a portable battery charger and charge up your camera’s battery. This link is for Sony, search Travel Charger to find the correct one for your camera. $19.95; available via B&H