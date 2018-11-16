Quick Tip: Use a fill flash to reduce shadows

When shooting in the hot sun, you will often run across situations where you have a lot of shadows on your subject. To get around this, try using a fill flash. Simply connect your speedlight to your camera and start shooting. For a more balanced, diffused light, use a modifier on your speedlight like that MagMod MagBounce.

