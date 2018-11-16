Quick Tip: Use a fill flash to reduce shadows

Photofocus

When shooting in the hot sun, you will often run across situations where you have a lot of shadows on your subject. To get around this, try using a fill flash. Simply connect your speedlight to your camera and start shooting. For a more balanced, diffused light, use a modifier on your speedlight like that MagMod MagBounce.

Read more about the best ways to use a fill flash in “Utilizing a fill flash during bright, sunny conditions”

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
