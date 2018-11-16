Photographer of the Day: Mazhar Khan

Category: Food

Photographer: Mazhar Khan

Photo: “Light Lunch”

Mazhar’s photo reminds me of my time overseas last year, during those cold, rainy days where all I wanted to do was eat some soup under a blanket. The photograph really creates a great scene that’s relevant as the leaves change and temperatures drop. It’s a great documentation of everyday life.

