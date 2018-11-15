Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Street
Photographer: Jeff Clouet
Photo: “Going to the top of the Arc de Triomphe”
I was recently in New York for PhotoPlus Expo and I keep thinking to myself I wish I would have brought a wider lens. The buildings where incredibly to tall for me to photograph with a 15mm. Too bad I saw this image by Jeff Clouet after the trip. Why didn’t I think of that!? Genius people, genius I tell ya!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
