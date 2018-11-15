Perfectly Clear update brings better sharpening, faster processing

Perfectly Clear has released updates to its Free, Complete and Essentials software that increases the quality of your images.

The 3.6.2 update brings an improved sharpening algorithm, allowing you to have better control over the sharpness that’s applied to your images. Parent company Athentech described the change as being “both more gentle and better and bringing out detail.”

The improved sharpening algorithm means you’ll be able to apply sharpening at a higher level without causing excess artifacts to appear.

The update also includes a few other smaller image quality improvements and builds upon the software’s processing performance update released earlier this year.

To update your version of Perfectly Clear, open the Athentech AppsManager and click the Update button under PerfectlyClear.