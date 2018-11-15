EyeEm and Skylum team up for photography scholarship

Premium stock provider EyeEm and Skylum, makers of Luminar and Aurora HDR, have teamed up to offer a photography scholarship. Ten talented photographers will be selected to share their editing style in a special edition EyeEm Creators preset pack on the Skylum Marketplace.
The chosen photographers will also receive $1000 each to support their work and create own preset to be sold by Skylum. Revenue from preset sales will be shared with the creator, supporting their future works.
EyeEm registered users are eligible for submission, which is due Dec. 2, 2018. Learn more and get started today at eyeem.com.
