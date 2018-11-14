Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Pamela Aminou

Photo: “Nature at its best”

Excellent use of a long exposure to convey the mood of this scene, and the B&W conversion pulls it all together. The framing and arrangement of the posts in the foreground relative to the structure in the background gives the eye plenty to feast on as it moves around the photo. Thanks for sharing with our group!

