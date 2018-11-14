First Look: Lume Cube AIR

The new Lume Cube AIR is even more compact than the original and with a longer battery life. It has a powerful magnet on the back for mounting to any ferrous surface and it includes two diffusions domes (one white and one for tungsten lights (CTO)). You can control all its features from the LumeX app, which is a free download from your mobile device’s app store. The video below expounds on how to get started using it.

We’ll have more reviews and use cases coming soon, but for now, go pick up the new Lume Cube AIR and start creating. It’s available today for $69.95.