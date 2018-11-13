Quick Tip: Blurry viewfinder? Adjust your diopter

If you consistently see a blurry viewfinder on your camera, but your images come back clear when you edit them, there’s one simple solution — adjust the wheel next to your viewfinder, called the diopter. This lets you customize the sharpness of what you see to your liking, making them perfect for your eyes. It’s especially handy for people who wear glasses or contacts!
To find out more about how to optimize your viewfinder, read “Adjusting your diopter for optimal performance.”
