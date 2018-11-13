Photographer of the Day: KBT Images

Category: Beauty

Photographer: KBT Images

Photo: “Kristy Louise”

High wire act or in this case, dangling from chains features aerial artist, Kristy Louise, shrouded in smoke in full flight. The photograph features her flexibility as well as the “this-is-what-I-do-everyday” expression that tells the view it’s no big deal. The beauty of this image shows not only a gorgeous face but an athlete as well.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.