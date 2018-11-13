Like to share your photo skills? Then write for Photofocus

Photofocus

We’re looking to add a few new writers to our team.  Writing for Photofocus is a chance to have your work seen by many folks as well as to help out the greater photography community. You also get some great perks and a little extra cash.

What We’re Looking For

  • Photographers of all experience levels – we find that new pros, as well as old, often have great ideas to share.
  • Software gurus – can you get the most out of your photo software? We’re looking for tips, tricks, and awesome workflows.
  • Passionate educators – we want people who believe in giving back and sharing with others.
  • Those able to commit – in order to participate in revenue sharing on the website, we ask you to write three articles a month.

What You Get

  • Teamwork – we have a great team of editors an writers who will help you learn the ropes and get story ideas.
  • Access to new products – we get great products and software for review.
  • Major exposure – regular writers get additional exposure both onsite and with social media and newsletter blast to raise their profile.
  • Extra revenue – we share the revenue of the site with our authors based on their views. No one is going to make a full-time living as a photoblogger, but extra revenue is possible for those who consistently write.

How to Apply

  1. Send an email to [email protected] and [email protected]
  2. Please include 3 writing samples or links to blog posts you’ve written.
  3. Please include a link to a photo portfolio, website, or social media page where we can see your work.

DO NOT APPLY if you are an SEO blogger or Spam blogger.  We are looking for real photographers and software experts who want to share their tips and skills.

Thanks!

The editorial team at Photofocus.

