Bundle up and submit your snow photographs for Photographer of the Day!

With winter right around the corner, we want to see your best snow photographs for our December Photographer of the Day feature! Whether it’s making snow angels, sledding with the kids or out exploring in sub-degree temperatures and blizzards, submit your photos today for consideration. Those of you who don’t know what snow is…well, you get this month off.

This summer, we made some changes to our Photographer of the day feature, and have highlighted a new category every Friday each month. So far we’ve enjoyed seeing your astrophotography, wedding, pet, horror and food submissions — now we’re excited to see how you celebrate the winter season!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px or Facebook communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!