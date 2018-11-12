Photography Marketing: What Flickr’s changes mean for photo sharing

When I first got started in photography, I was constantly on Flickr. I uploaded all my photos there, browsed tons of groups and crossed my fingers that some of my work would make it to the coveted Explore gallery.
While I’m no longer active on the service, I know several photographers — amateurs and professionals — who use Flickr on a daily basis. It’s a great method of sharing your photos and getting feedback from the photography community at-large. It can even help in terms of showing off your work to clients.
By Flickr changing its free tier to be limited to 1,000 photos, many users will be forced to either show only their best work or upgrade to a Pro plan. This change by Flickr, the world’s first photo sharing site that was heavily adopted by photographers, will ultimately cause it to become more of a niche site. What’s this mean?
Hobbyists will be pushed out
When Flickr introduced the ability to upload up to 1 TB in images a few years back, it was a major change that put the aging service back on the map. Flickr, then owned by Yahoo!, promised other changes along the way. But none of the other changes were really ever accepted by its user base. The service slowly began to fade into the background.
Enter SmugMug, Flickr’s new owner, with hopes to ramp up the use and usefulness of the service. But, by essentially forcing users to pay a yearly subscription fee, SmugMug is pushing out Flickr’s core market — the prolific hobbyist.
While professionals certainly use Flickr, hobbyists are what makes it live. This is obvious when you see that Apple iPhones are the service’s top camera brand, with Samsung’s Galaxy phones sitting in the fourth position. For the most part, pro photographers are going to upload work they take with their bigger cameras — not their smartphones. And Smug Mug believes that will hobbyists pay for a yearly Flickr Pro membership? I don’t think so.
The world of photo sharing is changing
With the hobbyists being pushed out of Flickr, and Google+ meeting its demise shortly, there’s only one real photo sharing platform left — Instagram. While you can post images to other networks like Facebook, there’s a lot more out there. Instagram puts the emphasis on images, while still allowing users to engage with comments or likes. Frankly, it’s really what Flickr should be in this day and social media age — and what the service tried (and failed to do) under Yahoo!’s ownership.
Additionally, this means as more and more people flock to Instagram and flee Flickr, being seen on Instagram will undoubtedly become more challenging. Taking advantage of things like account mentions and hashtags will be more important than ever. From a marketing perspective, Instagram will become what Flickr was for so many years — an alternative or perhaps even the primary portfolio for photographers.
SmugMug and Flickr will continue to get closer
Think of the SmugMug and Flickr combination like a relationship. Right now, it’s in its infancy. But as it continues to develop, especially with these changes slated to happen in January, SmugMug will continue to embed its thinking into the Flickr brand. The company has already announced that Flickr Pro users will be able to get a SmugMug portfolio site for 50% off. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see this relationship continue to grow, with the two platforms being able to share photos and more.
This begs the question, as this marriage continues to foster, will Flickr eventually be swallowed up by SmugMug? At what point does Flickr become obsolete to SmugMug’s core audience?
Time to get creative
What these changes mean is that photographers who previously utilized Flickr will have to get creative. That might mean taking advantage of the Google Photos platform to store and share your photos with family and friends. It might mean using Instagram and Facebook to better market your photographs on a more regular basis. Finally, it might mean updating your website more frequently so your photos can be seen, or even starting a photoblog.
Ultimately, photographers will have to see what works best for them. I’ve stated before that Flickr is on its last leg. And with the changes announced last week, I couldn’t believe that more than I do right now.
For more on Photography Marketing, see my weekly column.
Comments
Lauri Novak Photography says
Just FYI, this: Flickr Pro users will be able to get a SmugMug portfolio site for 50% off. This offer is only for NEW SmugMug users. If you have an existing SmugMug account you don’t get that 50% deal. 🙁
Stig says
I disagree in most of this. Maybe except that Instagram can be a good place to get attention for professional photographers (I’m not a pro, so only guessing. But you are probably right). But I think what SmugMug is doing is about to safe a site that was fast headed towards being shutdown. Giving away 1TB for free was suicide, and just made it a free backup-site for users who had no interest in the community, sharing or Flickr’s other features.
In my eyes Flickr’s stongest asset, is how you can organize your photos. Something Yahoo never understood (they removed albums from the profiles’ landingpages) and sharing a complete collection where every old photo is just as valuable as the latest upload (Yahoo didn’t, they ignored photos uploaded before 2012 when they introduced browsing sizes wider than 1024px that year).
I don’t want Flickr to be another Instagram clone where only latest upload counts, and I don’t believe it is possible to successfully turn a site that was bottom-up build for something else, into that either.
Flickr fits nicely into a niche for people who organize their photos, want to present them big and nice, and have a community to interact with (and not just as a comment or like on latest uploads). I think there’s a good change Flickr can be that again, based on how SmugMug has described their plans with Flickr.
No it will not be the big dominating Flickr back when it was the only place you looked for photosharing. But there’s still some who want something else that just hunting likes on your latest upload.
I have written about where I see Flickr in the past, now and where I like to see it be in the future. And I’m so happy to been told it is well received by people at Flickr and SmugMug. So I for one is optimistic regarding Flickr’s future:
http://www.rockland.dk/show/?post=406