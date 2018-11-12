Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Rudy Pilarski

Photo: “abstract au Louvre”

Abstractions in architecture show the art in building design. When a design is particularly organic and fluid, it connects our humanity with the otherwise cold components of building material. This is a great example of architectural art!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.