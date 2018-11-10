Weekly Wrap-Up: November 4-11, 2018

Welcome to a brand new feature — the Weekly Wrap-Up — a compendium of some of the articles published this week on Photofocus.

Controlling the “feel” of an image with the Illuminati meter

After years of shooting, I also tend to get set in my ways. However, sometimes it’s good to get out of your familiar bubble and explore with new techniques and equipment, especially if it can help you become more efficient. Read more…

Photography Marketing: Are leave-behinds effective?

As we sat down to enjoy an amazing ice cream cone from Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory (seriously…best ever!) we stumbled upon this flyer taped to the side of one of the freezers next to where we were sitting. Read more…

Could this lens possibly become the best 70-200mm f/2.8 on the market?

As a sports photographer, I was really intrigued by the announcement of their highly anticipated 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lens. I made sure to stop by their booth at PhotoPlus Expo to get more information about this new high-performance telephoto lens. Read more…

My used lens was a lemon; here’s how I made lemonade

I recently retired (sold) my much-loved Nikon AF-S Zoom Nikkor 17-35mm f/2.8 IF-ED lens and replaced it with the Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD. My old lens was a bit long in the tooth and I often find myself shooting off tripod on boats. Read more…

Portrait photographers: Save time, crop in camera

Did you know you can change the aspect ratio to 5:4 making it perfect for an 8×10 or 16×20 portrait? Here’s why you should consider changing the aspect ratio, essentially allowing you to crop in camera. Read more…

MagMod innovates how speedlights & beauty dishes combine

While I’ve long been a user of AlienBee strobes, they’re starting to age, and in need of replacement soon. The MagBox had what seemed to be a system that made sense, especially given the fact I had already been using MagMod’s speedlight modifiers for the past two years. Read more…